SAN FRANCISCO — Northern California’s latest fire-prevention power shutoffs were ending Friday but forecasters warned there will be another round of gusty offshore winds starting late in the weekend.
About three-quarters of the 31,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers who were blacked out Wednesday night had power restored by Thursday evening and the remainder were expected to be powered up Friday, the utility said.
PG&E advised, however, that a potentially larger public safety power shutoff could begin Sunday morning. The National Weather Service said the Bay Area will have initial winds that afternoon and a stronger burst that night.
