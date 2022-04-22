SACRAMENTO — California workplace regulators, on Thursday, extended mandatory pay for workers affected by the Coronavirus through the end of 2022, acting more than two months after state lawmakers restored similar benefits through September.
The decision again pitted management against labor as the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board renewed revised workplace safety rules that would otherwise have expired, in early May.
“I don’t think we’re done with this yet,” board chairman David Thomas said of the pandemic.
“There’s going to be a surge in a week or so,” Thomas added. “This is the best … protection we have.”
Laura Stock, an occupational safety representative on the board, echoed employee advocates who lobbied Board members to continue special protections for workers even as health officials ease mask, quarantine and other requirements for the general public.
Unlike members of the public who can choose their own risk tolerance, Stock said, “people who are in the workplace … have no choice but to be there.”
Management representative Kate Crawford said the rules have caused confusion as she cast the only “no” in a 6-1 vote.
Keeping what is known as “exclusion pay” for workers who are sent home due to the Coronavirus is costly and confusing, particularly since the Legislature recently approved COVID-19 sick leave, said Rob Moutrie, a policy advocate with the California Chamber of Commerce.
Small businesses have particularly struggled with the obligation, Moutrie said. The Cal/OSHA rule applies in almost every workplace in the state, covering workers in offices, factories and retail businesses, while the state sick leave law applies only to companies with 26 or more employees.
The debate comes as the highly transmissible Omicron variant BA.2 becomes dominant in California and across the US, threatening a new wave of infections.
The state’s case rate is up by one-third and test positivity has doubled since late March. Hospitalizations and intensive care patients remain at or near their lows for the pandemic. But the state’s models predict hospitalizations will increase from fewer than 1,000 now to nearly 1,400 in another month, while ICU admissions will begin to climb, in early May.
In another sign of California’s changing response to the pandemic, public health officials are canceling the state’s contract with diagnostics company PerkinElmer Health Sciences Inc. as of May 15, ahead of schedule. The company had been operating the state’s new $25 million COVID testing lab in Valencia, opened, in November 2020, under a no-bid contract initially worth up to $1.4 billion. The state renewed the contract, in October.
Republican state lawmakers hailed the cancelation, citing repeated problems reported at the facility, including testing delays and quality control.
(1) comment
"""“There’s going to be a surge in a week or so,” Thomas added"""".....Yes when you manipulate the numbers it is almost like having a crystal ball...Studies find that those who "fund the study" get the results "they want"...Go figure. Aren't you tired of being played...? Now Mask-Up and Kneel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.