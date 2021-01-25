SANTA ROSA — California will impose statewide guidelines for how wineries dispose of wastewater, ditching a regional approach, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
The new order was finalized this week by the State Water Resources Control Board, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.
It will bring about half of the state’s 3,600 bonded wineries into a uniform regulatory framework for the first time, the newspaper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.