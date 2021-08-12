LANCASTER — California will be the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a Wednesday morning press conference during a visit to a school in Oakland.
“We think this is the right thing to do,’’ Newsom said, “and we think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open and to address the number one anxiety that parents like myself have — I have four young children — and that is knowing that the schools are doing everything in their power to keep our kids safe, to keep our kids healthy, and that’s what we’re doing here in the state of California.”
California was also among the first states in the nation to mandate mask wearing in public schools. The state was also the first to mandate that all health workers get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Today we feel is a responsible step in the direction to continue to maintain that stewardship and that focus on getting to where we all want to go, and that’s extinguishing this virus once and for all,’’ Newsom said.
The California Teachers Association tweeted its support of the vaccination requirement following the governor’s announcement:
“Today’s announcement is an appropriate next step to ensure the safety of our school communities and to protect our youngest learners from this highly contagious Delta variant,” the group said in its tweet. “The health of each one of us depends on the work of all of us.”
Ryan Beardsley, Palmdale School District Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, said in a statement that the District plans to fully cooperate with all state and federal mandates.
“We are looking over the new directive to ensure we are in compliance with all state and federal health guidelines,” Beardsley said.
“Our local association will work with our state affiliate and school district to see how the state mandate will be implemented,” Andrew Ramirez, president of the Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, wrote in an email. “We look forward to receiving more information as it is available from the state.”
“I believe Governor Newsom is acting on the advice of experts to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the community,” Gina Whipple, president of the Teachers Association wrote in a text. “This is an unprecedented situation and I trust him to act in our best interest. I want my students and members to be safe and happy on campuses this year, if this will help ensure that, I support it.”
Newsom noted that 77.55% of eligible residents in California have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s not good enough; we have more work to do,” he said.
Newsom hopes the requirement will significantly vaccination rates across the state. He predicted the requirement will be well-received.
“Not everybody will be overwhelmed by this, but we think it will be well-received because it’s the right thing to do to keep our most precious resource healthy and safe, our children here in this state.’’
(1) comment
Newsom knows he is on his way out (Recall). He threw a fit during an interview yesterday (The Scumbag MSM probably didn't show you that). Watch this DirtBag closely, he will try to thrash the place, on his way out.
