California Schools LGBTQ Policies

California Attorney General Rob Bonta (right) sued the Chino Valley Unified School District on Monday over its recently adopted policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

 Associated Press

SANTA ANA — California’s attorney general sued a Southern California school district Monday over its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns, the latest blow in an intensifying battle between a handful of school districts and the state about the rights of trans kids and their parents.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said policies like the one adopted by Chino Valley Unified School District will forcibly out transgender students and threaten their well-being. But the district’s board president and supporters say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in schools.

