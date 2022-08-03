SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday.

The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were set to close, in 2020, but had their operating lives extended, to 2023. The state is keeping them open in an effort to avoid power blackouts on hot summer days when there may not be enough renewable energy available as people crank up their air conditioners.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

If it wasn't an election year...they would let you rot...remember that in November during the elections. Lets remove the Woke morons before they completely destroy Cali.

