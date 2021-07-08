SACRAMENTO — New protocols announced Wednesday by California Attorney General Rob Bonta seek to provide more transparency around one of the most emotional and disturbing areas of policing: the fatal shooting of an unarmed civilian.
Investigations into such cases have previously been handled by the local police agency involved, with local district attorneys deciding whether the shootings were legally justified.
But a new California law adopted last year amid civil unrest over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer turns that responsibility over to Bonta’s office under the premise that the state’s top law enforcement officer can be more removed from local pressures.
So, going forward, teams of investigators from the California Department of Justice will respond to the 40 to 50 times annually when a civilian without a weapon is shot to death by an officer. They will work independently from the local agencies, which still will conduct their own investigations.
Bonta was in the Assembly when he co-authored the law that took effect July 1. It was narrowed from a broader version that would have allowed local officials to also request state investigations where armed suspects were killed after Bonta’s predecessor raised concerns about the cost and workload. And it doesn’t apply to deaths other than by shootings.
“One of the most important tasks ahead for public safety and our society is building and maintaining trust between our communities and law enforcement,” Bonta said Wednesday. “Impartial, fair investigations and independent reviews of officer-involved shootings are an essential component for achieving that.”
The shift in responsibility drew mixed reactions from police and use-of-force experts as Bonta released five documents outlining how his office will handle its new role. The law’s primary author, Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, previously said five other states have variations on independent reviews of deaths caused by police.
“Law enforcement as a whole, they’re not progressive, they don’t like change,” said Timothy T. Williams Jr., a Black police tactics expert who spent nearly 30 years with the Los Angeles Police Department. “There’s going to be a lot of folks that don’t like it. But change is what’s needed, and change is going to happen, whether you support it or not.”
Williams was happy the investigations are going to the attorney general’s office and that Bonta is taking a progressive approach. The training requirements outlined in the protocols for the state investigators “are awesome,” Williams said, and should correct slipshod investigations he has seen at the local level.
But Eugene O’Donnell, a former New York City police officer and professor of police studies at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said he thinks the change is the latest step in undermining policing in California.
For officers, “the new No. 1 is ‘I could go to prison for doing my job,’ “ he said.
(1) comment
George Floyd was a criminal and a drug addict. You are setting the bar pretty low if you idolize him. The youth of America is watching.....you better "seriously" consider the message you are sending them....unless you like going to prisons on visiting days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.