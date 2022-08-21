California Jobs

The California Employment Development Department said, Friday, that the state’s unemployment rate was 3.9%, in July. That’s the lowest since 1976 when the state began using its current method of measuring job growth.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, in July, the lowest point since 1976 as employers in the the nation’s most populous state continued to defy expectations by adding 84,800 new jobs.

Record-high inflation coupled with a cool-down in the housing market have prompted warnings of an economic slowdown as consumers react to high prices for goods from groceries to gasoline.

