SACRAMENTO — California’s budget surplus has more than doubled since January to a staggering $68 billion, Senate Democrats said, Thursday, prompting a flurry of new spending proposals from lawmakers that include giving $8 billion back to taxpayers in a move that highlights a disagreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom.
While the pandemic had prompted warnings of multibillion-dollar budget deficits in most states, those fears did not happen as tax revenues across the country increased despite Coronavirus-related shutdowns on businesses that caused millions to lose their jobs.
This revenue whiplash was most pronounced in California, the nation’s most populous state that is home to Silicon Valley and many billionaires. Newsom warned the state would have a $54 billion deficit, in 2020, after he issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order. Instead, revenues rose sharply as wealthy people — who pay much higher taxes in California — got richer throughout the pandemic.
Last year, California’s budget included a $47 billion surplus, which was a record at the time. Thursday’s new estimate — based on preliminary numbers from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office — confirms California is on track to blow by that number this year.
The $68 billion surplus in California’s general fund would be more than double the $29 billion figure Newsom announced, in January. In addition, California is projected to have a $37 billion surplus that must be spent on education — an increase from the $16.1 billion Newsom announced, in January. The Newsom administration will update its budget proposal by May 15.
Thursday, Democrats — who have a majority of seats in the state Legislature — announced how they would spend that money. Their plan confirms most of what Newsom announced, in January, with some new proposals.
One of the biggest additions is a plan to send $200 checks to every taxpayer who makes less than $125,000 per year, or $250,000 per year for couples who file joint returns. The plan would also guarantee $200 checks for every dependent, meaning a family of five would get $1,000.
That proposal puts Democrats at odds with Newsom, who wants to send checks as large as $800 to people who own cars in California to help offset record-high gas prices. Newsom says his plan will cost about $9 billion.
Both Newsom and Democratic lawmakers have said they want to get this money to taxpayers as soon as possible. But so far, they haven’t been able to agree on how to do it. In general, Democratic lawmakers say they don’t like Newsom’s plan because the money would only go to people who own cars. Newsom’s plan also includes $750 million to give people free rides on public transit for three months.
Newsom over taxing Californians...no wonder everyone is moving to Texas and Florida.
