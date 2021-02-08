SACRAMENTO — Republicans in the state Senate have delivered a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to take action against what they call a looming tax tsunami facing unemployed Californians.
The letter, delivered Tuesday, cites what Republicans call mismanagement and fraud in the state’s Unemployment Insurance program.
This week, Californians began receiving 1099-G tax forms summarizing their taxable earnings from unemployment benefits. Not only will the tax bill come as a shock to recipients, Republicans say, but it is possible many victims of fraud will be left on the hook for taxes on money never received.
By the end of 2020, the Employment Development Department had paid out $10.4 billion in benefits to claimants whose identities were unverified, Senate Republicans believe, and that figure could climb as high as $30 billion. This resulted in frozen bank accounts, stalled benefit payments and a variety of other problems.
The auditor’s report last week underscored the issue by pointing out the potential problems with regard to tax liability. Without immediate action by Newsom and our federal representatives, innocent people will be left to fight the IRS over tax liabilities for benefits they never received, Republicans say.
Senate Republicans say they share the auditor’s concerns, and want to ensure the Newsom administration is taking every action possible to enact the auditor’s recommendation to promptly assist victims of identity theft and help them avoid tax liabilities for unreceived benefits. April 15 is just a few months away and Republicans believe the agency will be unable to effectively address this new challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.