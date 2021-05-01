SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk’s bill, Senate Bill 520, which would allow the public the opportunity to comment before the Cemex mega mine can proceed, passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
The Santa Clarita Republican co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita.
Senate Bille 520 would provide the public an opportunity to weigh in on large mining projects whose water appropriation permit application was filed with the State Water Resources Control Board over 30 years ago, before the Board makes a final determination on the application. This includes the Cemex mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley, which has been subject to decades of ongoing litigation and local community opposition.
“The proposed Cemex Mega Mine at Soledad Canyon Road and the 14 Freeway would be the second-largest aggregate mine in America,” Wilk said. “The project didn’t make sense in 1991, and less so today. The people ought to have a right to petition their government and SB 520 would achieve this.”
“This project has gone 30 years and our community has grown exponentially since we first rejected this mine,” Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares said. “The people who will be most impacted by this should have a say. The voices of our families and businesses need to be heard, and the SCV and surrounding communities are now one step closer to getting that opportunity. I look forward to seeing this bill in the Assembly.”
Senate Bill 520 previously passed unanimously out of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee, where Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste testified in support, as well as the Senate Appropriations Committee, where it was keyed as having minimal and absorbable costs to the state.
The bill will proceed to the State Assembly, where it will be referred to the appropriate Assembly policy and fiscal committees in the coming weeks.
