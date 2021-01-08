LOS ANGELES — California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 Coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.
The state Department of Public Health’s website listed 583 new deaths, a day after 459 deaths. The previous two-day record total was 1,013 deaths at the end of December.
California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 28,045.
The state’s hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don’t have to make that choice.’
California avoided surging cases for months, but now the virus is raging out of control there and across the nation in the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings that authorities say vastly spread infections. Only Arizona tops California in cases per resident.
A travel advisory issued Wednesday “strongly discouraged” people from out of state from entering California. It also said Californians should avoid traveling more than 120 miles from home except for essential purposes.
The state’s previous advisory, issued in November, encouraged people to stay home or within their region without giving a specific range in miles. It outlined quarantine guidelines for out-of-state travelers but did not explicitly discourage travel.
California this week ordered hospitals in the hardest-hit areas to delay many elective surgeries in order to free up space.
In Los Angeles County, Methodist Hospital of Southern California convened an in-house triage team that makes daily evaluations “about the severity of critically ill patients that allows us to distribute resources to those who need it the most,” chief strategy officer Cliff Daniels said.
The hospital isn’t rationing care “and we hope we don’t get there,” Daniels said.
