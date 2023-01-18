LOS ANGELES — Damage was widespread in California as the weather calmed, Tuesday, after weeks of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with rains, wind and surf that flooded homes, highways and farm fields, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees.
Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of homes and other structures that will be red-tagged as uninhabitable could be in the “low thousands,” said Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
The damage is spread across 41 of the state’s 58 counties, Ferguson said.
In unincorporated Santa Barbara County, after more than 60 inspections at properties that sustained damage from mudslides and downed trees, four homes were red-tagged and 32 were yellow-tagged as needing extensive repairs, said Kelsey Buttitta, the county’s communications manager.
“Also we’re seeing a lot — a lot — of damage when it comes to roads,” she said, estimating that more than a dozen are fully closed. “Some roads are completely washed away.”
There is no estimated reopening date for State Route 154, a key north-south artery in the county that is inundated with mud and rocks, Buttitta said.
Nine atmospheric rivers since late December caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides nearly statewide. At least 20 people were killed.
Light rain and snow showers lingered, Tuesday, in some areas across California, but the skies were finally largely clear.
A shot of precipitation from a quick system was predicted, for today or Thursday, followed by a dry period, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters cautioned that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated.
Flood warnings remained in effect for the Salinas River in Monterey County and parts of Mariposa and Merced counties in the Central Valley.
Officials in Ventura County said it could take up to three weeks to clear the only road into the remote canyon community of Matilija in the Los Padres National Forest near Ojai. Repairs could take six months. More than 70 residents were evacuated by helicopter, but a handful have refused to leave, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
“Towering piles of rock and mud reach over 40 feet tall in some locations, blocking access to roadways and leaving residents isolated to the canyon,” the sheriff’s office said in a weekend statement.
To the north in Berkeley, eight homes were red-tagged after a sodden hillside collapse, Monday, sending mud onto properties, including one belonging to Marjorie Cruz. No injuries were reported.
The amount of rain and snow across the state has been staggering.
The San Francisco “water year” to date — since Oct. 1, 2022 — has recorded 21.75 inches of rain, making it the sixth-wettest water year on record, the National Weather Service said.
