California Storms

Stephanie Beard, of Brentwood, Calif., carries a sand bag to her flooded home, Monday. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Damage was widespread in California as the weather calmed, Tuesday, after weeks of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with rains, wind and surf that flooded homes, highways and farm fields, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees.

Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of homes and other structures that will be red-tagged as uninhabitable could be in the “low thousands,” said Brian Ferguson, spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

