LOS ANGELES — California’s weather roller coaster headed upwards, Wednesday, bringing a summerlike heat wave and elevating fire danger.
A strong ridge of high pressure building over the region will push temperatures well above normal through Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Record high temperatures were possible in some areas.
In Southern California, strong gusts from the north were shifting to the northeast, becoming warm, dry Santa Ana winds. High temperatures soared far above normal.
Temperatures in the warmest areas, today, could top 100 degrees, forecasters said. Highs in the Antelope Valley are forecast in the 80s to around 90.
Long range forecasts see a big change over the West by the weekend, with temperatures falling below normal and the possibility of rain, early next week.
