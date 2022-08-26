California Electric Vehicles

California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, a groundbreaking climate policy likely to reshape the US car market by speeding the transition to electric vehicles.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved, Thursday, by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles.

The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy. If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half, by 2040.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Let's make sure the alternative plan works before forcing it on society. That's why the Democrats are going to get crushed in the upcoming election...they implement procedures that seem to fail...and instead of doing a change-up, they get stupid and stubborn and destroy everything.

