SACRAMENTO — California’s big chill began to ease, Friday, after another overnight of widespread freezing temperatures, including some that set or tied records.
The National Weather Service narrowed continuing overnight freeze warnings to areas in the San Joaquin Valley, ending at 8 a.m., today.
Early Friday, freeze warnings blanketed the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys and parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California while much of the North Coast was under a hard freeze warning.
Record lows for Feb. 25 included 25 degrees at Redding Airport.
The San Francisco region weather office said temperatures on the third morning of the cold spell ran a few degrees higher than 24 hours earlier and gradual warming was in the works.
In Southern California, gusty northeast winds were forecast to bring a rebound, with temperatures in the 80s or higher, Monday through Wednesday.
The freezes arrived after warm weather caused an early bloom of almond trees throughout California. The blossoms are very sensitive to cold.
