California Reparations

Task Force Chair Kamilah Moore listens to public comment during a meeting, Wednesday, in Oakland by the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans.

 Associated Press

OAKLAND — After more than a year delving into history and studies to make its case for reparations to California descendants of enslaved Black people, a first-in-the-nation task force began deliberations, Wednesday, to quantify how financial compensation might be calculated and what might be required to prove eligibility.

Conversations for how to determine payments are in the early stages, with task force members acknowledging they have more questions than answers. Economists hired by the task force are seeking guidance in five harms experienced by Black people: government taking of property, devaluation of Black-owned businesses, housing discrimination and homelessness, mass incarceration and over-policing, and health.

