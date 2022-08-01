Western Wildfires

A man runs to a truck, Saturday, as a wildfire called the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest. The blaze is one of three burning in California.

 Associated Press

YREKA — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth, Sunday, as they sought to protect remote communities.

The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern, Sunday, just south of the Oregon state line, said US Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

