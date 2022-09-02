California Heat Wave

Stephanie Williams, 60, cools off with water from a hydrant, Wednesday, in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles. Excessive-heat warnings cover all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — California was in a state of emergency, Thursday, as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires.

Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.

Jimzan 2.0
Maybe we should consider nuclear power, and tell the clueless Greenies to take a hike. Greenies would have you living in a cave and eating bugs...we can support some of their ideas, but most Greenies go to far and most of them are clueless on how things work.

