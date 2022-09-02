LOS ANGELES — California was in a state of emergency, Thursday, as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires.
Temperatures will continue to reach triple digits in many areas of the state through Labor Day, forecasters said, prompting concerns that people will turn up the air conditioning and strain the state’s electrical grid.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Wednesday, declared an emergency to increase energy production and relaxed rules aimed at curbing air pollution and global warming gases. He emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave.
“All of us have been trying to outrun Mother Nature, but it’s pretty clear Mother Nature has outrun us,” Newsom said. “The reality is we’re living in an era of extremes: extreme heat, extreme drought — and with the flooding we’re experiencing around the globe.”
Lancaster broke a record for Sept. 1 with 112 degrees, bettering the mark of 109 set, in 1950. Palmdale’s high of 109 equaled the record established, in 1996.
Other Antelope Valley highs included 110 in Acton and 107 at Edwards Air Force Base.
Newsom’s declaration followed “Flex Alert” calls for conservation by the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state’s electrical grid. The agency issued another Flex Alert for this afternoon — its third in a row.
In August 2020, a record heat wave caused a surge in power use for air conditioning that overtaxed the grid. That caused two consecutive nights of rolling blackouts, affecting hundreds of thousands of residential and business customers.
Rolling blackouts “are a possibility but not an inevitability” during the current heat wave, said Elliot Mainzer, president and CEO of the California Independent System Operator.
Cooling centers were being opened across the state and officials encouraged people to seek comfort at public libraries and stores — even if just for a few hours to prevent overheating.
On Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, where thousands of homeless people live on the street without access to air conditioning or refrigerators, many of the cooling centers they’ve relied on in past years remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The sight of a half dozen volunteers wheeling carts full of ice cold water bottles was a welcome sight.
“It’s hotter than heck out here,” said Dan, a homeless man huddled with others in the shade of a building. “All of us have to stay outside here, look for shade and count on people coming by with water. … These five days are going to be rough.”
Temperatures Wednesday soared as high as 112 degrees in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley neighborhoods. Anaheim, home to Disneyland, had an all-time August record of 106. Death Valley fried at 123.
The heat hung on throughout the night, staying in the 80s in parts of Los Angeles and the 90s in the foothills and valleys, including an overnight temperature of 96 degrees in Tuna Canyon near Malibu, according to the National Weather Service.
“The lack of overnight relief is one reason this #HeatWave (is) DANGEROUS,” the weather service tweeted.
Excessive-heat warnings were in effect for Southern California and up into the Central Valley. The heat was expected to spread into Northern California and could top 100 degrees in San Francisco Bay-area hills, although San Francisco probably would only have highs in the 70s and 80s, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
Maybe we should consider nuclear power, and tell the clueless Greenies to take a hike. Greenies would have you living in a cave and eating bugs...we can support some of their ideas, but most Greenies go to far and most of them are clueless on how things work.
