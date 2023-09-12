California Legislature Labor

Fast food workers and their supporters march last year past the California state Capitol in Sacramento. Most of the state’s fast food workers would get a $20 minimum wage under a new bill introduced Monday in the state Legislature.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Most fast food workers in California would be paid at least $20 per hour next year under a new bill in the state Legislature aimed at ending a standoff between the industry and labor unions over wages and working conditions.

California’s minimum wage is already among the highest in the country at $15.50 per hour. The bill, filed Monday with the blessing of both labor unions and the fast food industry, would increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour for workers at restaurants in California that have at least 60 locations nationwide — with an exception for restaurants that make and sell their own bread, like Panera Bread.

