SACRAMENTO — Most fast food workers in California would be paid at least $20 per hour next year under a new bill in the state Legislature aimed at ending a standoff between the industry and labor unions over wages and working conditions.
California’s minimum wage is already among the highest in the country at $15.50 per hour. The bill, filed Monday with the blessing of both labor unions and the fast food industry, would increase the minimum wage to $20 per hour for workers at restaurants in California that have at least 60 locations nationwide — with an exception for restaurants that make and sell their own bread, like Panera Bread.
The bill will impact about 500,000 fast food workers in California, according to the Service Employees International Union, which has been working to unionize fast food workers in the state. They include Ingrid Vilorio, who works at a Jack In The Box in the San Francisco Bay Area. She said the raise will help her family, who until recently was sharing a house with two other families to afford rent.
“A lot of us (in the fast-food industry) have to have two jobs to make ends meet; this will give us some breathing space,” said Vilorio, who also works as a nanny.
The bill is the first of what could be multiple victories for labor unions at the California Legislature this year on the heels of high-profile strikes in the entertainment and hospitality industries dubbed by some as “hot labor summer.” On Monday, the state Assembly voted to advance a proposal to give striking workers unemployment benefits — a policy change that could eventually benefit Hollywood actors and writers and Los Angeles-area hotel workers who have been on strike for much of this year.
And health care workers are pushing for a $25 minimum wage in a bill that could get a vote before the state Legislature adjourns for the year on Thursday.
“For us the big victory here is a seat at the table with employers,” said Mary Kay Henry, international president of the Service Employees International Union. “We think the lesson here is major corporations in the United States that operate globally can sit down and think through common issues in their industry with workers.”
It’s unusual, but not unprecedented, for states to have minimum wages for specific industries. Minnesota lawmakers created a council to set wages for nursing home workers. In 2021, Colorado announced a $15 minimum wage for direct care workers in home and community based services.
In California, most fast food workers are over 18 and the main providers for their family, according to Enrique Lopezlira, director of the University of California-Berkeley Labor Center’s Low Wage Work Program.
Raising the minimum wage can benefit and hinder the economy, according to Sung Won Sohn, an economist at Loyola Marymount University. He said any time wages increase in one sector, it tends to increase salaries in other sectors, too — meaning many other workers will benefit. But higher wages generally mean higher inflation, which increase the price of goods for everyone.
