SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church’s request to overturn the state’s Coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the Coronavirus pandemic, according to a newspaper report Saturday.
The Sacramento Bee said Friday’s ruling by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration’s limits on church attendance if a county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier.
A three-judge panel ruled against South Bay United Pentecostal Church of Chula Vista over public health orders that restrict religious services from being held inside while virus case rates and hospitalizations remain high.
The judges believed California’s rules to curb the spread of the virus did not violate First Amendment rights, the Bee reported.
