Ocean Removing Carbon

Dante Simonetti, associate professor and vice chair for undergraduate education at the UCLA Samueli Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department, explains a technology dubbed SeaChange during a news conference last week in San Pedro.

 Associated Press

LONG BEACH — Atop a 100-foot barge tied up at the Port of Los Angeles, engineers have built a kind of floating laboratory to answer a simple question: Is there a way to cleanse seawater of carbon dioxide and then return it to the ocean so it can suck more of the greenhouse gas out of the atmosphere to slow global warming?

Called the lungs of the planet, the ocean, whose plants and currents take in carbon dioxide, has already helped the Earth tremendously by absorbing 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions since the Industrial Revolution and capturing 90 percent of the excess heat from those emissions. Acting as a giant carbon sink, it has been a crucial buffer in protecting people from even worse effects of early climate change.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Associated Press is Scum (IMHO) and POS have an agenda...This sounds expensive...because it is. The bigger the Grift...the more you can skim without notice. Watch Joe Biden and his Cronies...They are Masters at Skimming (IMHO) Stay Poor...because America will always need waiters. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.