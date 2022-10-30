AVUHSD Logo

PALMDALE — The California Department of Education denied an appeal by Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County and Equal Justice Society of an Antelope Valley Union High School District investigation report in regard to a uniform complaint the groups filed alleging the District’s 2019-20 Local Control and Accountability Plan was out of compliance with state law.

The complaint alleged that the District misappropriated millions of dollars set aside for foster youth, English learners and low-income youth. In addition, the complaint said the District allocated $1.7 million in funds intended for low-income students, English learners and foster youth to pay for a contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Public schools have become Parasitical Cesspools (most not all)....Teachers (Public Schools) have become Lazy Parasites...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Homeschool them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless Liberal Activist that is GENDER CONFUSED ...Living in your Basement....Forever !!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.