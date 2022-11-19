California Jobs

California has officially recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic. State officials said, Friday, that the state added 56,700 new jobs, in October.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California said, Friday, it had recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, a moment that normally would celebrate the end of a downturn but instead was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy amid layoffs in the state’s historically strong tech industry.

The 56,700 new jobs California employers added, in October, was enough to push the state past the symbolic milestone, led by strong gains in the state’s health care, professional services and leisure and hospitality industries. California has now had positive job growth for 13 consecutive months.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
ROFLMAO Coming from the Scumbags at the Associated Press, I do not believe a word the Scumbags (IMHO) print. AP = Scum with an agenda

Add Reply

