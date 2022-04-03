SACRAMENTO — For the first time in California’s 171-year history, a woman has signed a bill into state law.
Gov. Gavin Newsom normally signs the laws in California, but he left the state, on Wednesday night, for a family vacation in Central and South America. State law requires Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis to act as governor until he returns.
The Legislature, on Thursday morning, passed a bill to extend a law preventing some renters from being evicted, until the end of June. The bill had to be signed into law, on Thursday, because the old law was set to expire and tens of thousands of renters could have been evicted starting, Friday.
It ended up being an historic moment for the nation’s most populous state, which has a reputation as a progressive powerhouse but has never elected a woman governor.
“It was very humbling. And I did feel that sense of history,” said Kounalakis, who also signed a separate bill relating to elections, on Thursday. “For many years women have been writing legislation … but no woman has ever signed a bill into law. And it felt like a moment in history that we should recognize as important.”
California has elected plenty of women to other statewide offices.
In 1992 voters sent two Democratic women to the US Senate. Dianne Feinstein still is serving while Barbara Boxer retired in 2017 and was replaced by Kamala Harris, who previously was state attorney general and now is vice president.
California’s female power was on display during President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address, when Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sat behind him. Pelosi has represented San Francisco in Congress since 1987.
Kounalakis, a former president of a real estate development company who served as ambassador to Hungary under President Barack Obama, is California’s first female lieutenant governor. She was elected in 2018 and replaced Newsom.
The state’s No. 2 executive has limited power. She casts tie-breaking votes in the state Senate and serves as a University of California regent, among other posts. Those who hold the office sometimes use the post to boost name recognition for future statewide campaigns — as Newsom did.
Historically, women don’t run for governor at the same rate as they do other offices, according to Jean Sinzdak, associate director of the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University. She said women usually make up about 25% of gubernatorial candidates nationwide. It’s one reason there have been just 45 women who served as governors in US history.
“People have these kind of unconscious biases, even against women in the executive position when they are the boss,” said Kim Nalder, professor of political science at California State University, Sacramento. “When they are members of a legislature they are members of a group. That plays into the positive stereotypes people have about women being good at collaboration.”
California is one of 19 states that have never elected a woman as governor. That likely won’t change this year as Newsom is favored to win reelection. But it could change in 2026 when Newsom can’t run again because of term limits.
California has four women elected to statewide office now while 38 women are in the Legislature — both all-time highs. Along with Kounalakis, Treasurer Fiona Ma, Controller Betty Yee, Secretary of State Shirley Weber and state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins all could run for governor in 2026.
