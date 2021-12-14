SACRAMENTO — California regulators proposed major changes to the state’s booming residential solar industry, Monday, including reducing the discounts homeowners with rooftop solar and storage systems get on their electric bills when they sell extra energy back to the power companies.
California’s successful program to get more people to put solar panels on their homes has been at the center of a fierce debate between the state’s major utilities and the solar industry, and the California Public Utilities Commission’s proposed reforms have been highly anticipated.
The state’s three major utilities — Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison — say the savings solar customers get now are so great that those customers no longer pay their fair share for the operation of the overall energy grid.
The CPUC’s proposal would reduce the incentives for going solar and roughly double, to 10 years, how long it takes Californians to make back what they paid to install the systems. Buying rooftop solar panels and a system to store extra power costs about $40,000, according to the solar industry.
The CPUC said the reforms are designed to make the program, known as “net energy metering,” more cost effective and to ensure energy grid operation costs are shared fairly. But the solar industry and its allies warned the changes will make it harder for the state to achieve its clean energy targets, including generating 100% of retail electricity from renewable or zero-carbon sources by 2045.
“The proposal will move us backward on clean energy and block many Californians’ ability to help make our grid more resilient to climate change,” Susannah Churchill, western senior regional director for Vote Solar, a political advocacy group that pushes for clean energy adoption.
California launched the program in 1995 with the goal of encouraging more homes to go solar. It worked. California now has 1.3 million solar systems on homes, far more than any other state, according to the solar industry. That number will only grow because since 2020 all newly constructed homes in California must have solar panels.
But as solar panels proliferated, and the cost of installing them went down, criticism of the program grew. The three major utilities say the current setup allows solar customers to sell their energy back into the grid for more than it’s worth. They say more needs to be done to make sure solar customers — most of whom still rely on power from utilities once the sun goes down — are paying for all the parts of the energy grid they use.
Power rates include many costs unrelated to energy generation, like transmission, distribution and even wildfire prevention work. When solar households pay significantly lower electricity bills — or no bills at all — they’re contributing less to those things.
Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison should be happy that their supply is free. Had a friend tell me just yesterday, that his son has solar and he does "not" sell it back to the power company...he gives it to them. ie. if he uses 400 KW a month and yet he creates 450 KW per month (using his solar) thus giving 50 KW to the grid, that he does not get paid for....He just gives that to PG&E. So some people may be "grandfathered in" where they receive compensation for giving their surplus power to the grid...But you can bet your bottom dollar...if you are creating a surplus...youre probably giving that energy to the grid...for free. Lets not start
pitying the power company's because they are referencing old contracts...Lets take a look at the company's Profits. My friend owned the stock "EIX" (SCE based stock) and it has done quite well....go figure. But you should Mask-Up and Kneel...because the parasites are knocking at the door.
