SACRAMENTO — The state announced Friday that it has postponed the state tax filing and payment deadline.
The California Franchise Tax Board is pushing the filling date to May 17 to stay consistent with the Internal Revenue Service who announced its deadline extension on Wednesday.
“We recognize what a challenging year this has been for Californians statewide,” said State Controller Betty Yee, who serves as chair of the Board. “I am pleased we are able to postpone tax filing and payment deadlines for all individual taxpayers in California to May 17. Hopefully, this small measure of relief will continue to allow people to focus on their health and safety and navigate the complexities caused by the pandemic.”
This postponement applies to individual filers whose 2020 tax returns and payments were originally due on April 15.
Taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call the Board to qualify for this postponement. The Board will waive any interest and late payment penalties that would otherwise apply if the returns are filed and the payments are made by the new deadline.
The postponement applies only to individual taxpayers, and it does not apply to estimated tax payments, which are still due on April 15.
During the current public health emergency, the Board will continue to process tax returns, issue refunds, and provide phone and live chat service to taxpayers needing assistance.
If possible, taxpayers should continue to file tax returns as soon as possible to get fast refunds and to claim any applicable credits, including the California Earned Income Tax Credit and the Young Child Tax Credit.
Those receiving CalEITC, and others who file with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and had $75,000 or less in income last year, may be eligible for a Golden Gate Stimulus payment of $600 or $1,200, upon filing their 2020 tax return.
For details or for live assistance call 800-852-5711 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit https://www.ftb.ca.gov/
