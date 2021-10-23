SACRAMENTO — Environmental groups were cautiously optimistic about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of schools and homes, but the oil industry and labor allies warned the plan would raise California energy prices and potentially bring political consequences for the governor.
The ambitious proposal, announced, Thursday, would create the nation’s largest buffer zone between wells and community sites, but it has a long way to go before it becomes official policy in the nation’s seventh-largest oil producing state. It would not shut down existing wells within the 3,200-foot zone but subject them to new pollution controls.
Newsom’s administration pointed to studies that show living near a drilling site can elevate the risks of birth defects, respiratory problems and other health issues. More than two million Californians are estimated to live within that distance of drilling, mostly in Los Angeles and Kern counties.
“This is about public health, public safety, clean air, clean water — this is about our kids and our grandkids and our future,” Newsom said in Wilmington, a Los Angeles neighborhood with the city’s highest concentration of wells. “A greener, cleaner, brighter, more resilient future is in our grasp, and this is a commitment to advance that cause.”
It’s the latest in a series of bold proposals the Democratic governor, who just survived an attempted recall, has made to wind down oil and gas production in California, which holds significant sway over national policy. He has directed state agencies to create plans to halt production by 2045 and end the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
But some environmental groups, particularly those that represent low-income people and communities of color most affected by pollution, want him to act more swiftly. They were encouraged by the proposal but want to see Newsom take a more aggressive stand against existing neighborhood drilling.
In a statement, Juan Flores, a community organizer with the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment, said the plan “misses the chance to prohibit new permits for existing wells, a key element for our communities.”
On the other side, the Western States Petroleum Association, an oil and gas lobbying group, and the State Building and Construction Trades Council, a union, warned the rule would make energy less reliable in California, forcing the state to buy more oil from other nations and leading to a spike in prices. In the past, efforts to create setbacks have failed in the capital, where the two groups are influential.
“I think the people of California are going to get (Newsom’s) attention when prices go through the roof,” said Robbie Hunter, president of the union. He said the rule was designed by “extreme environmentalists.”
The oil industry directly employs about 150,000 people in California, according to the Western States Petroleum Association.
The state will now open a 60-day public comment period, then the rule will go through an economic analysis. It won’t take effect until at least 2023.
Newsom painted California as taking a more aggressive stand than any other state on how close drilling can be to homes and schools, but the state is behind its fellow oil- and gas-producing states. Colorado, Pennsylvania and even Texas have rules about how close oil wells can be to certain properties. Colorado’s 2,000-foot setback on new drilling, adopted last year, is the nation’s strictest rule.
But California’s proposed plan goes further than the 2,500-foot buffer environmental groups sought. A 15-member panel of experts convened by the state said “studies consistently demonstrate evidence of harm at distances less than one kilometer,” which is slightly more than 3,200 feet. The panel acknowledged that no specific studies have been conducted to identify the safest distance between drilling and communities.
Existing oil and gas wells that fall within that distance will not be forced to close if the proposal is adopted. But they would be subject to a host of new burdensome and expensive pollution control rules, including leak detection and response plans, vapor prevention, water sampling and restrictions on light and sound pollution in the middle of the night.
The rules were proposed by the California Geologic Energy Management Division, known as CalGEM, which regulates the state’s oil industry and issues drilling permits. Newsom directed it to focus on health and safety when he took office in 2019, specifically telling the division to consider setbacks around oil drilling to protect community health.
CalGEM has long faced criticism that it’s too cozy with the industry it regulates. Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the state natural resources agency, acknowledged the regulator needs to better enforce oil companies’ compliance with state law.
There are about 18,000 active wells within the 3,200-foot zone, said Lisa Lien-Mager, spokeswoman for the California Natural Resources Agency. Community sites include homes and apartments, preschools and K-12 schools, day cares, businesses, and health care facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes.
(1) comment
Ok first of all the Associated Press is Scum...human Scum never forget that (IMHO). Funny how Biden has to beg OPEC to ramp up production so Gas prices will stop rising. This is a fine example of the left wing policies...lol lol let me give you an example...ie. Democrats ban all cattle, and all types of meat production..then they watch (like idiots) while 38% of America starves from lack of food. A Republican is voted into office...a law is passed making it legal to use Democrats as food stock...problem solved. Problem made by Democrats, problem solved by Republican. (this is just a scenario....for now)....You want to solve California's problems....BBQ Newsom...food for thought. (Just humor snowflakes...deal with it while you are kneeling).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.