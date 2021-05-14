PALMDALE — A proposed roundabout at the intersection of 60th Street West and Avenue D/State Route 138 would reduce collisions at the troublesome intersection, state Department of Transportation officials said.
However, some community members expressed concern about the potential impact to wildlife, and said the project would only divert truck traffic two miles south to 60th Street West and Avenue F, another intersection that has seen its share of vehicle collisions and fatalities.
Caltrans officials conducted a virtual community engagement forum to inform the public about the project, and to obtain feedback, according to Project Manager Jane Yu, who moderated the forum.
According to the most recent data available, between June 2017 and June 2020, there were 13 crashes at the intersection that all involved multiple vehicles. Twelve of those crashes were broadside-type crashes. There were six injury crashes with nine people injured, and one fatality.
The average crash rate for a similar intersection is 0.79 crashes per million vehicle miles traveled; the crash rate at this intersection is 17.33 crashes per million vehicle miles traveled. Put another, the intersection has 22 times the number of crashes compared to similar intersections.
The existing high-speed highway is two high-speed rural lanes (55 miles per hour) with stops signs for northbound and southbound traffic.
The proposed project would have eastbound traffic approach a single-lane roundabout with a center island, truck apron, speed-reducing curbs, pedestrian and bicycle features, and plenty of lighting so people can see each other, design engineer Jonathan Gledhill said.
Gledhill pointed to the roundabout at Palmdale Boulevard and 47th Street East, which opened in 2009, for comparison. Officials saw a 66% drop in the number of crashes between 2017 to 2020 with zero fatalities, according to the most recent data available.
The proposed roundabout is intended to reduce the speed of vehicles, and the number and severity of crashes. Caltrans will add stop signs with flashing beacons to the intersection soon, possibly as soon as next month.
The roundabout project is expected to start construction in late 2024 or early 2025. The project is expected to cost about $6 million, with funds coming from the State Highway Operations and Protection Program, or SHOPP, reservation fund.
Susan Zahnter of the Three Points/Liebre Mountain Town Council, asked whether the proposed project would add wildlife crossing areas.
At this point, a Caltrans official said a wildlife crossing has not been raised by the biologist. However, he said if they do they would take it into consideration to do what is necessary to minimize impacts.
Caller Steven Peters also expressed concern about the wildlife. He said the proposed roundabout would slow traffic and cause a potential backup to the Antelope Valley Freeway.
“Have you considered that when truckers start finding out there’s a circle, they start finding alternative routes?” Peters said, adding that truck drivers will use Avenue F and 60th Street West. “Have you considered the impact on what’s going to happen on Avenue F when you put a circle at 60th and 138?”
“If it goes as planned it will not have such a big impact because trucks will be able to handle the roundabout just tine,” Gledhill said. “Yes, they’ll have to go slower through it, but slow means safer.”
