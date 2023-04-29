California-Truck-Emissions

A truck departs from a Port of Oakland shipping terminal. California regulators voted Friday to end the sale of new diesel-powered big rigs and buses in the state by 2036.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — New big rigs and buses that run on diesel would not be sold in California starting in 2036, according to new rules approved by state regulators Friday to wean the state off fossil fuels and combat climate change.

The rule would tackle pollution from heavy trucks used to transport goods through ports and require companies to disclose their use of these so-called drayage trucks by 2024.

