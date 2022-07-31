Monkeypox California

People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site, on Thursday, in Encino. California’s public health officer said they are pressing for more vaccine and closely monitoring the spread of the monkeypox virus.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California officials are pressing for more vaccine and acting with “utmost urgency” to slow the spread of the monkeypox virus, but they have not decided whether to declare a statewide emergency as the city of San Francisco announced, on Thursday, the state’s public health officer said Friday.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said they are focused on getting accurate information to the public and expand testing. He said they are taking advantage of the ties forged with local health offices and clinics during the Coronavirus pandemic to distribute vaccines quickly.

