SACRAMENTO — Looking to avoid power blackouts, California may turn to the one energy source it’s otherwise desperate to get rid of: fossil fuels.
A sweeping energy proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom signed, Thursday, puts the state in the business of buying power to ensure there’s enough to go around during heat waves that strain the grid. But some critics say the method of getting there is at odds with the state’s broader climate goals, because it paves the way for the state to tap aging gas-fired power plants and add backup generators fueled by diesel.
The debate highlights the challenge some states are facing as they scramble to address heat waves fueled by climate change without compromising on their pledges to transition to non-fossil fuel energy sources like solar and wind.
California gets most of its energy from renewable sources during the day, but doesn’t yet have the storage to dispatch enough solar power after the sun goes down. The bill aims to speed up the building of more renewable energy and storage facilities by removing local governments from permitting decisions. Supply chain issues are also slowing down building.
Democratic state Sen. Dave Min noted the tricky position the state is in by potentially needing to rely on fossil fuels and their planet-warming emissions to deal with the heat waves driven by climate change.
“That’s the obvious conundrum that we’re in,” said Min, who represents Huntington Beach, a coastal community home to a gas-fired power plant.
The problem isn’t unique to California. In New Mexico, a coal-fired power plant was slated to close its last two units, Thursday. But a major utility asked the state to keep one unit open, through September, to meet demands during hot summer months since solar and battery storage projects that were meant to replace the lost capacity have been delayed.
State energy officials warned, earlier this year, that the state risks an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power 1.3 million homes on the summer’s hottest days. Newsom and lawmakers are desperate to avoid a scenario like August 2020, when hundreds of thousands of people temporarily lost power because there wasn’t enough supply to go around.
(1) comment
The obvious conundrum is what Democrats create. Enjoy the misery...it will get worse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.