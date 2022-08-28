California Prisons Compassionate Release

Inmates walk the exercise yard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville. California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate and heads to the Assembly for final approval.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition, on Thursday, and heads to the Assembly for final approval.

It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive that it keeps inmates locked up who are too sick to be dangerous. That not only fills prison beds unnecessarily, they say, but also is costly because the inmates often require the most expensive and intensive care.

