2024 Election-House

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (center), R-Bakersfield, became Speaker of the House after Republicans won a majority of the seats in the House in 2022. Control of the House in 2024 could again hinge on California.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES  — In 2024, control of the US House could hinge on congressional districts in one famously liberal state: California.

Command of the narrowly divided chamber will again be in play next year, and leaders in both parties agree on this much: The outcome in a string of contested California districts will be critical in determining the balance of power, after the state played a pivotal role in securing the gavel for Republicans in 2022 and installing Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield as speaker.

