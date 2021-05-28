SACRAMENTO — Democrats who control the state Senate said Thursday they intend to advance a 10-bill package to the Assembly in the next week as California rushes to prepare for an intensifying drought and what officials fear could be a repeat of last year’s record wildfire season.
The package seeks, in part, to boost state firefighter ranks long-term while beefing up standards for new housing developments. It also seeks to promote more prescribed burns and increased efforts to protect individual homes from wildfires.
“We know that there is no silver bullet. We must deploy multiple strategies ... to combat what will be and what is an evolving crisis, not just in California but the entire Western United States,” said Sen. Mike McGuire, co-chairman of the seven-member wildfire working group created by Senate leader Toni Atkins. “We know that this evolving crisis is going to mean additional wildfires, wildfires burning larger, more destructive and intense.”
The long-term average of land burned each year in California has doubled in the past five years to 2,500 square miles, he said. Last year’s fires scorched 4% of the state — 6,653 square miles, while killing 33 people and torching more than 10,000 homes and other structures.
Yet there already are 8,000 homes in extreme fire risk zones, he said.
He’s carrying a bill that would require cities and counties to create fire safety standards before they permit housing development in very high fire risk areas.
That means things like improved primary and secondary entry and exit roads, with plans for getting emergency equipment on the scene quickly. Local governments would have to plan for maintaining defensible space around homes and fuel breaks around communities.
Developers would have to build in the least-risky areas of the project and prepare evacuation plans. It would require the state fire marshal to develop additional mandatory standards that local governments would have to meet before allowing new housing in the most vulnerable areas.
A second bill would extend current building standards for the highest risk areas down to moderate-risk areas, while providing grants to promote defensible space around homes.
That’s intended to help shield homes from wind-driven embers that can turn a single vulnerable home into “a bomb in a neighborhood that changes everything” by igniting those around it, said Sen. Henry Stern.
“It can’t just be prevention, we have to look at how we develop in the state of California,” Stern said. “To just blindly build deeper and deeper into very high fire severity zones without any of those safety standards in place will only exacerbate this risk further.”
California Building Industry Association officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but McGuire’s bill was opposed by builders and other business and real estate groups. Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a different version of McGuire’s bill last year.
