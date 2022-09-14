SACRAMENTO (AP) — California launched a publicly funded website, on Tuesday, to promote the state’s abortion services, listing clinics, linking to financial help for travel and lodging and letting teenagers in other states know they don’t need their parents permission to get an abortion in the state.

The website is part of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pledge to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that said states could not ban abortion.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""publicly funded"" You see that is why so many people are leaving Woke Cali. Newsom (the Dirtbag) uses taxpayer money to promote "his" agenda, and does not care what the people want...Biden (the Pedophile) does the same. Also Graham is an Idiot and a Weasel calling for a "nationwide abortion ban"...they need to drug test that POS.

