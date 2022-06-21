Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit through Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It looked like a scene from “CHiPs” but it was the real thing.
A fleeing motorcyclist led California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers, Monday, on a lengthy pursuit through Los Angeles, including off-roading through the hills of Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium.
With news helicopters overhead, the pursuit sped along freeways and through narrow, winding streets until the fleeing rider abruptly turned down a driveway and parked behind a residential building.
Two officers followed him down the driveway, jumped off their motorcycles and took the man to the ground.
Officer Chris Baldonado, a CHP Southern Division spokesperson, said the motorcyclist was wanted for moving in and out of carpool lanes and speeding over 100 mph (161 kph).
Armed man fatally shot after firing at Los Angeles police
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man who opened fire on them when they responded to 911 calls reporting that a man pointed a gun at people on a street and tried to carjack a motorist, a police spokesperson said, Monday.
The incident unfolded around 10:40 p.m., Sunday, in the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Officer Norma Eisenman.
The suspect was described as being in his 20s and his identity was not known, Eisenman said.
“No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.