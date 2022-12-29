Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 bills into law during the 2022 legislative session. Most of the new laws will take effect Jan. 1. They include four new state holidays, eliminating the so-called “Pink Tax” and offering some leniency on jaywalking.
Here are some of the new laws to be aware of starting, Sunday:
Minimum wage will increase to $15.50 an hour for all employers in California starting Jan. 1. (The state’s minimum wage law, passed in 2016, included a provision for a rate adjustment tied to inflation with a 3.5% cap.)
Another law, (Senate Bill 1162, Limon), requires employers with 15 or more employees to include the pay scale for any position in any job opening. The law will require an employer, upon request, to provide to an employee the pay scale for the position in which the employee is currently employed.
In addition, the law requires all private employers with 100 or more employees who submit a pay data report to the California Civil Rights Department “to include the median and mean hourly rate for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex within each job category.”
Assembly Bill 1287 (Bauer-Kahan), which eliminates the so-called “pink tax,” prohibits any person, firm, partnership, company, corporation or business from charging a different price for any two goods that are similar, such as razors, just because they are marketed to women.
Assembly Bill 2147 (Ting) prohibits a peace officer “from stopping a pedestrian for specified traffic infractions unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power,” according to text of the bill.
In addition, the law requires the Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, in consultation with the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, to submit a report to the Legislature on or before Jan. 1, 2028, regarding statewide pedestrian-related traffic crash data and any associated impacts to traffic safety, including an evaluation of whether and how the changes made by the law have impacted pedestrian safety.
Senate Bill 972 (Gonzalez) will make it easier for street vendors to obtain local health permits, Newsom’s office said.
“This not only increases community health and safety, it also helps vendors formally enter the economy so they can build a successful business and better provide for their families,” the office said.
Assembly Bill 1705 (Irwin) requires community college districts or colleges to maximize the probability that students will enter and complete transfer-level coursework in English and mathematics within a one-year period. By July 1, if a community college enrolls a student into transfer-level mathematics or English coursework that does not satisfy a requirement for the student’s intended certificate or associate degree, or a requirement for transfer within the intended major, the community college will have to verify the benefit of the coursework to the student, according to the text of the bill.
California will have four new state holidays in 2023: Lunar New Year (Jan. 22 in 2023), Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day (April 24), Juneteenth (June 19) and Native American Day (Sept. 22).
