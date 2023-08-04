SACRAMENTO — The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Monterey County cannot enforce a voter-approved ban on new oil and gas wells, a decision that comes amid an ongoing battle over how the state should address the health and climate impacts of fossil fuel extraction.
The ruling comes a day after environmental advocates announced a plan to try to enshrine a state law banning new gas and oil wells near homes, schools and hospitals as the oil industry vies for voters to overturn it. Voters could face dueling measures on the November 2024 ballot.
The court’s decision dealt a blow to local advocates, who have been fighting for years to change the practices of the oil industry. Voters in the county first approved the ban in 2016, shortly after which Chevron sued. The state Supreme Court said the state, not the county, has the authority to regulate certain methods of oil production that would have been banned by the measure.
Laura Solorio, president of Protect Monterey County, which pushed to get the local initiative passed, said she was surprised and disappointed.
“We need to really pressure legislators to develop better regulations to ban new oil and gas drilling in the state,” Solorio said.
The initiative, known as Measure Z, set out to ban fracking, which involves injecting fluids into the ground to help oil come up; as well as new oil and gas wells; and another practice known as wastewater injection.
“Chevron is pleased that this decision brings an end to seven years of litigation and appeals,” said Jeffrey Dintzer, a lawyer representing Chevron, in a statement.
Dintzer said the energy industry in California “is crucial to both the state and local economies.”
In 2022, Central Coast’s Monterey County was the third largest oil producer in the state, producing 5.1 million barrels annually, according to the state’s Department of Conservation. That’s compared to 88 million barrels produced in Kern County in California’s Central Valley, and slightly behind Los Angeles County, which produces nearly 9 million barrels onshore.
Proponents of Measure Z remain hopeful the ruling will not have a rippling effect on other local measures. The Los Angeles city council voted last year to ban new oil and gas drilling. In San Benito County, which is south of the San Francisco Bay Area, residents voted to ban fracking in 2014.
The California State Association of Counties filed a legal document asking the state Supreme Court to uphold the measure, arguing local governments have long held authority to limit oil operations and regulate where wells can be located.
The Supreme Court did not issue a decision on the measure’s ban on fracking, a practice not currently used in Monterey County, which is 100 miles south of San Francisco. At the state level, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in 2021 that California should stop issuing fracking permits by 2024.
Passing Measure Z was a way for voters to implement “popular and common-sense health protections” after the county board of supervisors rejected a fracking ban, said Hollin Kretzmann, a lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.
