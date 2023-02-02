LOS ANGELES — The mountain snowpack that supplies a significant amount of California’s water got an incredible boost from recent powerful storms and is outpacing the state’s wettest season on record, state water officials said, Wednesday.
But its too soon to know if the winter will be a drought-buster, they said.
Water content in the state’s mountain snow is 205% of normal to date and 128% of the April 1 average, when the snow is at its historical peak, according to measurements taken by the California Department of Water Resources. Historically one-third of California’s water supply has come from melting snow.
“Our snowpack is off to an incredible start, and it’s exactly what California needs to really help break from our ongoing drought,” said Sean de Guzman, manager of the department’s snow surveys and water supply forecasting unit.
“However, for every day that it doesn’t rain or snow, we gradually return to drier conditions,” he said.
De Guzman conducted a manual measurement high in the Sierra Nevada at Phillips Station, south of Lake Tahoe, a location that demonstrates California’s varying snow fortunes — sometimes buried in white and sometimes bare ground.
His survey there found a snow depth of 85.5 inches and a water content that was 193% percent of the Feb. 1 average at the location.
The massive snowpack was largely left by nine atmospheric river storms that lasted from late December through mid-January.
