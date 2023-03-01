Winter Weather

Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car Tuesday in Running Springs. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state.

 Associated Press

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. — Jennifer Cobb and her husband planned on staying four days in their vacation rental in Southern California’s San Bernardino Mountains. But that stretched into a week as they were trapped by a relentless series of storms that has piled snow so high they can barely see out the windows.

When they try to shovel themselves out, it just snows again. They’re thinking of walking to a main road to see if they can hitch a ride down the mountain so they can get home to their teenage daughter and Cobb’s elderly father in San Diego County.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I enjoy watching Lake Mead water level at this site (remember Hoover Dam is drawing water for power)... https://mead.uslakes.info/level.asp

