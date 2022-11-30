PWD grant

The Pure Water AV demonstration and learning facility is one project for which the Palmdale Water District is applying for $42 million in state grants.

 Artist concept courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District could see financial help for several pending projects, should all or part of its application for $42 million in state grants be awarded.

The Board of Directors, on Monday, unanimously approved the application for the grant under the state’s 2022 Urban Community Drought Relief Grant Program.

