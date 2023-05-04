LOS ANGELES — The calendar may show spring is halfway to summer, but it’s still snowing in California.
In the Sierra Nevada, the Heavenly ski resort at Lake Tahoe reported Wednesday that 15 inches of snow had fallen over 48 hours, burnishing the epic snowpack left by a relentlessly wet winter.
Northwest of Tahoe, 5.5 inches was recorded over two days at the University of California, Berkeley, Central Sierra Snow Lab, raising its season total to 743 inches.
Strikingly, winter weather advisories were to take effect Wednesday night in Southern California mountain ranges. Forecasters predicted 4-8 inches of snow above 6,000 feet and local totals up to 14 inches.
A dusting of snow was possible at lower elevations, potentially affecting the Grapevine section of vital Interstate 5 that climbs through the mountains between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.
The National Weather Service said unusual weather was being caused by an unseasonably cold system spinning off San Francisco Bay.
The system was expected to drop southward, although forecasters noted there was uncertainty because it was cut off from upper-level flow and its movement was slower than expected.
California appeared to be heading into a fourth year of devastating drought before back-to-back atmospheric rivers dumped huge amounts of rain and snow between late December and March, burying the Sierra in snow and raising the threat of flooding.
The state Department of Water Resources said this week that despite a brief increase in temperatures in late April, the snowpack has melted at a slower pace than average due to below average temperatures early in the month and cloud cover.
As of Wednesday, the water content of the statewide snowpack was 263% of average to date and 341% in the southern Sierra, according to online data from the department.
(1) comment
God was probably tired of watching the Cali Sheeple being played with the Climate Change B.S...and said "Bam" the drought is over..and it only took 1/2 of a winter to do it. I bet a lot of Parasite Politicians had plans of fleecing the California taxpayers....Seems those plans will have to wait...until the corrupt POS news media,...can put a spin on it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.