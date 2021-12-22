The Antelope Valley’s state government and Congressional representation may look different in the coming years, as the boundaries for legislative and Congressional districts have changed under the state’s decennial redistricting process.
The independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission approved final maps for the state’s Congressional, State Senate, Assembly and Board of Equalization districts, on Monday, using data from the 2020 Census.
The biggest change for the Valley is in the state Assembly, where two districts will now represent the area. Under the new maps, the Valley — and its two largest cities — is split in half, with the west side in Assembly District 34 and the east in District 39.
The dividing line through the cities runs from roughly Pearblossom Highway north along Sierra Highway to Avenue M, where it jogs west to 20th Street West until Avenue H. At Avenue H, the line moves east to Sierra Highway, where it runs north to the Kern County Line.
District 34 stretches west to the Ventura County line, north to include the Kern County communities of Rosamond, Mojave and California City, all the way to the Inyo County line. The eastern border is the state line.
District 39 is smaller geographically, including the eastern communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village, stretching into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville. The southern border encompasses Hesperia and then runs just south of State Route 138. The northern border is the Kern County line.
For the past 10 years, the area has been District 36, represented currently by Tom Lackey. District 36’s borders encompassed the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, stretching into Kern County to north of California City and east to the San Bernardino County line.
Lackey is running for re-election in 2022, in the newly-created District 34, where he resides. This means that those residents on the eastern side of the Antelope Valley will be choosing a new Assembly member in November.
For the state Senate, the redistricting left the boundaries of the existing Senate District 21 largely intact, moving the eastern line slightly westward, moving Apple Valley into the neighboring district and taking in the area around Wrightwood.
The biggest difference here is the designation change, from District 21 to District 23. District 23 still includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
Local voters will see a difference in their ballots for Congress, as the Congressional district lines have shifted.
With California’s population change, the state lost one House seat this year.
Under the existing maps, two districts are represented in the Antelope Valley: District 25 covers the southern half of the Valley and extends across the Santa Clarita and Simi valleys.
The northern half of the Valley is part of District 23, which stretches from the northern part of Lancaster through Kern County.
The new map combines nearly all of the Los Angeles County portion of the Antelope Valley into what is now District 27. It extends to the Kern County line in the north, Ventura County in the west and to approximately 136th Street East on the east. This leaves the community of Lake Los Angeles in the neighboring District 23.
This District, represented now by Congressman Mike Garcia, loses the Simi Valley portion.
Garcia announced, Tuesday via Twitter he will run to represent the new 27th District next year.
His opponent in the 2020 race, Christy Smith, also confirmed her campaign for the new 27th District.
“New district number, same priorities,” she tweeted, Tuesday.
Portions of the Antelope Valley in Kern County are now in two separate districts. Rosamond, Mojave and Edwards Air Force Base are in District 20, which stretches north through Kern and Tulare counties. This district no longer includes Bakersfield, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s hometown.
A portion of Kern County including California City and Boron is grouped into the neighboring district to the east, the 23rd. The border of this carve out runs just north of Mojave and slightly to the east, with Highway 58 as the southern boundary.
The new 23rd District runs east to the state line and north to the Inyo County line.
For detailed maps of all the new district boundaries, visit WeDrawTheLinesCA.org
