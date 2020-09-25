LOS ANGELES — Rain showers fell Thursday on the northwestern edges of fire-ravaged California but forecasters warned residents to not be fooled: A new round of hot, dry and windy weather is expected by the weekend.
“Ideally this would be a signal for a change in the upcoming weather pattern but it unfortunately looks like a head fake in the wrong direction,” the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area office wrote.
Another front expected Friday will bring needed rain to lingering fire areas in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, but will only slightly delay the development of high pressure that sends air flowing along the surface from the interior toward the coast, forecasters said.
The withering northerly and easterly winds are common in the fall and historically signaled the arrival of fire season in California, but the Golden State has already seen more than 8,000 wildfires scorch 5,600 square miles this year.
“We’ve already had three fire seasons in one year,” said Lynne Tolmachoff, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
Most of the loss has occurred since Aug. 15, when remnants of Tropical Storm Fausto off Mexico surged up the coast and unleashed thousands of dry lightning strikes that ignited massive complexes of multiple fires around the San Francisco Bay Area.
