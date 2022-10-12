California Marijuana

In an effort to curb the illegal cultivation of marijuana in the state, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announces the state will expand it’s 13-week program to eradicate illegally cultivated cannabis to a year-round program during a news conference, Tuesday, in Sacramento.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said, Tuesday, that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage.

The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the US that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations, said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

