California Drought

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, during a news conference Friday in Dunnigan, Calif., announces an end to some drought restrictions and calls for water conservation, following a series of winter storms that have dramatically improved the state’s water supply outlook.

 Associated Press

DUNNIGAN, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state’s water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state’s reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought.

Most of California is no longer in drought, according to an update by the US Drought Monitor on Thursday. But water shortage concerns remain for some areas of the state, including the Klamath River basin along the California-Oregon border and in Southern California, which relies on the struggling Colorado River system to help supply millions of people.

