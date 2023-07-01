WASHINGTON — The State Department failed to do enough planning before the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, according to a Biden administration review of the department’s performance during the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.

The review repeatedly blames the administrations of both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for their efforts before and after the August 2021 departure of US forces from Kabul. The US evacuated an estimated 124,000 Afghans from the country.

