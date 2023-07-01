WASHINGTON — The State Department failed to do enough planning before the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, according to a Biden administration review of the department’s performance during the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies.
The review repeatedly blames the administrations of both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for their efforts before and after the August 2021 departure of US forces from Kabul. The US evacuated an estimated 124,000 Afghans from the country.
Republicans have in turn accused Biden of not taking responsibility for intelligence failures leading up to the Taliban’s seizure of the country and for the scenes of chaos at Kabul’s airport, where 13 US troops and about 170 Afghans died in a suicide bombing.
Biden was defiant when asked Friday if he would admit the U.S. made mistakes before and during its withdrawal.
“Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaida would not be there,” Biden said. “I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.”
The US in July 2022 killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike at his Kabul home, part of what the Biden administration calls an “over the horizon” capacity to target the group after the withdrawal. But a United Nations monitoring team reported in May that al-Qaida considers Afghanistan “a safe haven” and that the Taliban had not met previous commitments on counterterrorism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.