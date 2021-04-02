LOS ANGELES — The California Lottery did not properly handle a promotion in which 30,000 Scratchers tickets were given to the audience of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the state controller said in a report on a whistleblower complaint that it was a misuse of funds and that some of the 425 packets of tickets were not properly accounted for.
Controller Betty T. Yee’s report Tuesday found the Lottery did not maintain adequate controls over the promotion’s approval process, agreement negotiations, security of tickets and additional costs, the Los Angeles Times reported.
