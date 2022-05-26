SACRAMENTO — Hours after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators, on Tuesday, approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill as a gibe to the US Supreme Court after the justices gave preliminary approval to a Texas law allowing people to go after those who provide or assist in providing abortions. The California bill would be invalidated if the Texas law is eventually ruled unconstitutional.
Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino pointed to the Texas shooting, where at least 18 children were killed. He said California should use Texas’ abortion law as a model for good. “Let’s use that plan for something that keeps us safe, and not something that punishes women,” he said.
California’s version would allow civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least $10,000 in civil damages for each weapon, plus attorneys fees.
The move comes in the wake of recent mass shootings, including the Texas school, a grocery store in Buffalo, NY, and elsewhere, including what police call a gang shootout that killed six people and wounded 12 people within blocks of the California state Capitol, last month.
Aside from the political statement, proponents said the measure addresses a so-far intractable problem of deterring the use of homemade or untraceable “ghost” guns.
